Chris Brazzell II Held Out With Knee Soreness
Chris Brazzell II (knee) was held out of practice because of soreness, according to the Charlotte Observer. Head coach Dave Canales indicated the day off was precautionary, and there has been no report of a longer absence. Carolina selected Brazzell with the 83rd overall pick in April after he caught 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns during his final season at Tennessee. The 6-foot-4 rookie is competing with Xavier Legette and others for receiver snaps after making a strong impression during the offseason program. Missing practice costs Brazzell a useful camp rep as Carolina sorts out the depth chart, but the early indication is that the team was simply being careful. His participation in the next session should provide a better idea of whether the soreness is already behind him.
Source: Charlotte Observer
Source: Charlotte Observer