Xavier Legette Turning Heads in Training Camp
Xavier Legette's performance in training camp practice was impressive, per Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340. Legette is in the beginning stages of a critical summer, as the former first-round pick is likely fighting to retain his starting role in 2026. Across 15 games (12 starts) last season, Legette recorded 35 catches for 363 yards and four touchdowns on 64 targets. Carolina used a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (knee), who could push Legette for the Panthers' WR3 role behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. However, Brazzell II was held out of Sunday's practice due to knee soreness, while Legette reportedly had a great day. It's still early, but the battle between Legette and Brazzell II will be one for deep-league and dynasty managers to monitor throughout the summer.
Source: Fox Sports Radio 1340 - Sheena Quick
Source: Fox Sports Radio 1340 - Sheena Quick