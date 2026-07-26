Jason Myers Remains a Top-Five Fantasy Kicker
Jason Myers is coming off the best season of his career and remains one of the safest options at the position. He converted 41 of 48 field-goal attempts in 2025, finishing second in the NFL in makes while tying for the league lead in attempts. Myers also connected on nine kicks from at least 50 yards, made all 48 of his extra points, and led the league with 171 points. Seattle may not give him another 48 field-goal tries, but the offence consistently put him in scoring range and trusted him on long attempts. Myers has now made nine field goals from beyond 50 yards in three of the past four seasons, so the range is not tied to one career year. RotoBaller ranks him K4 for 2026. Fantasy managers do not need to reach for a kicker, but Myers belongs near the front of the position once the final rounds arrive.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller