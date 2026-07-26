Jadarian Price Seeing Heavy Workload in Seahawks Camp
Jadarian Price is seeing a heavy workload in training camp practices so far, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. The 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Price could be in line for a significant role in the Seahawks' offense right away. Seattle lost star running back Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, and the status of steady veteran back Zach Charbonnet (knee) for the start of the regular season is unknown as he works his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in January. Seattle signed former Green Bay Packers backup running back Emanuel Wilson in free agency to supply some depth to its backfield. Still, Price could open his rookie season as the Seahawks' clear RB1. RotoBaller currently ranks him as the RB26 for redraft leagues.
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell