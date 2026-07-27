James Wood Hits Two Homers on Sunday for First Multi-Homer Performance in 2026
James Wood continued his surge at the plate in July, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, a walk, and a strikeout in Sunday's 10-7 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in D.C. It was Wood's first multi-homer game of the 2026 season and the fifth of his career. The 23-year-old All-Star left-handed slugger is now leading the league in walks (82), runs scored (96), plate appearances (498), OPS (.953), and total bases (228) in 106 games played for the Nats in his third year in the league. He is also slashing .271/.396/.557 with 30 home runs, 72 RBI, and 15 stolen bases as one of the best all-around bats in baseball. Wood has been especially productive in 19 games (93 plate appearances) so far in July, going 23-for-74 (.311) with a 1.198 OPS, nine home runs, four doubles, a triple, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, and two stolen bases. He's an emerging five-category superstar for Washington and is a must-start in all fantasy formats when he's active. Wood has held his own against lefties as well, hitting .265 (40-for-151) against them with nine of his 30 long balls.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com