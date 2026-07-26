Max Scherzer to Start on Monday
Max Scherzer (thumb, back) will be activated off the Injured List on Monday. Scherzer will return to the mound to face his former team, the Washington Nationals. The right-hander has been out since the middle of June due to back and thumb issues. He pitched well during his most recent outing with Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays are hopeful for better results than they got from the 41-year-old earlier in the season. Through six starts, Scherzer owns a 10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, and a 14/11 K/BB ratio across 22 innings of work. Maybe there is some deep league value here, but Scherzer can be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats right now.
Source: Keegan Matheson
Source: Keegan Matheson