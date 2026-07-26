Jeffrey Springs Lifted Early During Sunday's Outing
Jeffrey Springs (undisclosed) made an early exit from Sunday's outing against the Minnesota Twins. According to Martin Gallegos, Springs was pulled in the second inning due to an apparent injury. He was checked out by the training staff in the second inning and ultimately pulled from the contest. He'll finish his day allowing four earned runs on four hits, while walking one batter over 1.1 innings of work. He should continue to be evaluated, and the A's should give an update on his status following Sunday's game. The southpaw has been getting crushed on the mound lately, so he's barely a deep league option when healthy.
Source: Martin Gallegos
Source: Martin Gallegos