Daniel Palencia Throws Successful Bullpen on Saturday, on Track to Begin Rehab Assignment in Early August
Daniel Palencia (elbow) had a "great" bullpen on Saturday and will throw another bullpen on Tuesday, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Montemurro notes that the Cubs' current timeline for Palencia puts him on track to begin a rehab assignment the week of August 3. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since mid-June due to a flexor strain. Across 16 2/3 innings (19 games) before the injury, Palencia recorded a 2.70 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 19 strikeouts and three saves. The Cubs have taken a committee approach to the ninth inning in Palencia's absence, but Palencia could re-assume the team's primary closer role upon his return. In leagues where Palencia is available on the waiver wire, he profiles as a priority stash candidate ahead of a potential mid-August return.
Source: Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro
Source: Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro