Mitch Farris Emerging as Potential Deep-League Saves Source
Mitch Farris could be emerging as a deep-league waiver-wire option for fantasy managers who are desperate for saves after he picked up his first career save in the team's 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. In two-thirds of an inning at Oracle Park, Farris allowed one hit and struck out one batter to close things out in the Bay Area. The 25-year-old southpaw entered the contest with two runners on base and one out in the ninth inning, and he allowed a two-out double to Luis Arraez, but the runs were not charged to him. The former 14th-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2023 out of Wingate University is 0-1 on the year with a 3.53 ERA (4.84 FIP) and 1.41 WHIP with 43 strikeouts and 18 walks in 43 1/3 innings across his 22 relief appearances. The Angels are technically rolling with a closer-by-committee situation that also involves Ryan Zeferjahn, Sam Bachman, and Kirby Yates, so we'd be surprised to see Farris earn many more save chances going forward for one of the worst teams in baseball. Reliever Ben Joyce (shoulder) is getting closer to making his 2026 season debut, too.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com