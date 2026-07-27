Orioles No. 3 Prospect Luis De Leon Earns Call to Triple-A as MLB Debut Looms
Luis De Leon is moving up to Triple-A Norfolk and is now just one stop away from joining the MLB roster down the stretch. De Leon is currently viewed as the No. 3 overall prospect in the system and is named to keep a close eye on over the final months of the campaign. The 23-year-old spent the 2025 season in the lower levels before ending his season with a brief taste of Double-A. Over 87 1/3 innings, De Leon posted a 3.30 ERA with a 107:41 K:BB. In 2026, De Leon has spent the entire first half at the Double-A level, where he has logged 81 innings to the tune of a 4.33 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. While his command has raised his WHIP, he has struck out 100 hitters over this noted stretch. If he can improve his command, a late-season cup of coffee with the Orioles is not out of the question.
Source: Andy Kostka
Source: Andy Kostka