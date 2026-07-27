Kade Anderson Twirls Five-Inning Gem at Double-A Arkansas
Kade Anderson dealt five scoreless innings in his latest start with seven strikeouts and no hits or walks in his perfect outing at Double-A Arkansas. It was the latest gem from the talented left-hander as he moved his season mark at Arkansas to 9-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with 115 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. The video game-like numbers suggest that Anderson has moved beyond Double-A in regards to his skill and development. Triple-A is the next logical step and the Mariners need to make a decision on how they want to deal with their minor-league star. Anderson is now the top ranked Seattle prospect but he might not make the step from Double-A straight to the majors. The Mariners might opt for some time at Triple-A Tacoma. A dynasty league gem, Anderson is a bit of a risky stash for redraft leagues just because he lacks Triple-A experience at this point and his big league debut could be delayed until 2027.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball