Jacob Melton Producing in Injury-Shortened Season
Jacob Melton is working his way back from a left ankle sprain and has produced in limited action between the FCL Rays and Triple-A Durham. Melton has had limited at bats (125) but has five homers and 24 RBI with 28 runs scored and 22 steals while hitting .296. The No. 6 prospect in the Rays system, Melton has shown good signs in his age 25 season when healthy. He boasts 60 grades on the scouting scale in power and speed. Melton came over to the Rays in a December trade with the Houston Astros after he was a second round pick by Houston out of Oregon State. He played 32 games with the Astros at the big league level before his time was cut short by an injury. He showed off his speed with seven steals in 70 at bats with Houston and could easily bring the same threat on the bases to Tampa Bay. Melton looks like a sneaky stash as someone who could produce for the Rays as soon as this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball