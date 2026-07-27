Mike Vrabel Downplays A.J. Brown Knee Concerns

Mike Vrabel Downplays A.J. Brown's Knee Concerns
A.J. Brown's knee, saying the team is "very confident" in where Brown stands physically, according to Doug Kyed. Vrabel said Brown has done everything asked of him through the first two training camp practices and has made a strong start while acclimating to his new team. Brown will not participate in every activity, but Vrabel indicated that those decisions will be made by the coaching and medical staffs, as New England has done with other veterans during camp. The Patriots were aware of wear and tear in Brown's right knee before acquiring him from Philadelphia, and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said the team's medical staff approved the trade. Brown also passed his physical before joining the Patriots for offseason practices. The 29-year-old caught 78 of 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games last season, extending his streak to four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns. Vrabel's comments are encouraging for Brown's 2026 fantasy outlook, though fantasy managers should expect New England to manage his practice workload when needed.
Source: Doug Kyed
Source: Doug Kyed