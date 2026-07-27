Matthew Golden Could Take a Major Step Forward in 2026
Matthew Golden was never able to build any consistency, six times being held beneath 10 receiving yards in a game, but his performance in a Wild Card playoff loss to the Bears provided a glimpse of bigger things to come in year two. The Packers traded away Dontayvion Wicks and allowed Romeo Doubs to depart in free agency, so when the team kicks off its first practice of training camp on Wednesday, Golden will be penciled in to the starting outside spot opposite Christian Watson. Jayden Reed's usual role out of the slot could expand in 2026 out of necessity, but Golden will have every opportunity to prove he belongs on the field in two-receiver sets, and his breakout candidacy is gaining steam. After dealing with a nagging ankle injury throughout his rookie season, better health and increased opportunity could lead to notable growth in year two, making Golden a potential bargain at RotoBaller's WR50.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller