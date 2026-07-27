Kyle Williams at the Bottom of Patriots Depth Chart
Kyle Williams currently looks like the team's WR7, behind A.J. Brown, Kayshon Boutte, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Efton Chishm III, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Williams was running with the second- and third-team offense during Monday's training camp practice. The 23-year-old former third-rounder in 2025 out of Washington State barely contributed in his first NFL season, catching 10 of 21 targets for 209 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (zero starts), although he did flash some big-play ability deep down the field and averaged 20.9 yards per catch. It's still early in training camp, but fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues who are stashing Williams heading into his second NFL season can't like what they are hearing. If he's in danger of not making the active 53-man roster near the end of camp, the Patriots could consider trading him to a WR-needy team.
Source: Boston Herald - Andrew Callahan
Source: Boston Herald - Andrew Callahan