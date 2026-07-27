Jordan Love a Potential Late-Round Quarterback Value in 2026
Jordan Love has not come close to matching his fantasy QB5 finish from 2023, but advanced metrics still point to him as one of the league's most efficient players at the position. His EPA/play trailed only Drake Maye in 2025, and an unfamiliar conglomeration of familiar faces could lead to sustained success in 2026. The Packers return a top pass-catching trio of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Tucker Kraft, but that grouping did not take a single snap together in 2025, with each missing at least six games due to injury. With Kraft's availability the biggest lingering question for the start of the year as he continues to recover from a season-ending ACL tear, there is still an expectation that Love should have his full complement of pass-catchers early in the season. With running back Josh Jacobs also coming into the year healthy after wearing down late in 2025, the Packers offense could rank among the highest-scoring in 2026, with Love looking like an obvious benefactor. At RotoBaller's QB16, the 27-year-old veteran represents tremendous potential value heading into his fourth season as a starter.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller