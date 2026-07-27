Kayshon Boutte with the Play of the Day Again in Patriots Camp
Kayshon Boutte stood out in a newly weaponized receiver room, making an early push to stick around after an offseason of trade rumors. ESPN's Mike Reiss highlighted Boutte's back-shoulder catch in tight coverage as a standout moment and one that caught the attention of new teammate, All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, who later told reporters, "He's a guy that does a very good job tracking the ball down the field." The fourth-year receiver continues to stack plays and was one of the few offensive bright spots on a day in which the defense reportedly dominated. Both of Boutte's highlight catches came while lined up across from A.J. Brown, which is of particular note considering the arrivals of Brown and Romeo Doubs had many speculating about his potential fit after serving as the team's most reliable outside threat in 2025. Boutte is RotoBaller's WR77, and whether he makes a push to stick with the Patriots or eventually winds up on another team, he could prove to be an undervalued fantasy difference-maker in 2026.
Source: Mike Reiss
Source: Mike Reiss