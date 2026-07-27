DeMario Douglas Working With Patriots' First-Team Offense
DeMario Douglas worked with the first-team offense during Monday's training camp walkthrough, according to the Boston Herald. The fourth-year receiver also opened camp working from the slot alongside A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs in 11-personnel groupings, giving him an early opportunity to remain involved despite New England's deeper receiving corps. Douglas caught 31 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns across 17 games in 2025, averaging a career-high 14.4 yards per reception while making no starts and serving mainly as a rotational slot receiver. Brown and Doubs project as the top two options, leaving Douglas to compete with Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III for snaps in three-receiver sets. His first-team work is encouraging, but Monday's session was a walkthrough and the Patriots are still evaluating combinations. Douglas is worth monitoring in deeper formats, though he will need to maintain his role once practices become more competitive before fantasy managers can expect consistent targets.
Source: Boston Herald
Source: Boston Herald