Mack Hollins Willing to Play Tight End for the Patriots
Mack Hollins said on Monday that he is "willing to play some tight end this season," Karen Guregian of MassLive.com reports. Hollins also stated that "he just wants to win some games". Hollins had one of his better seasons in 2025, thanks to the breakout campaign of star quarterback Drake Maye, hauling in 46 of his 65 targets for 550 yards and two touchdowns with an impressive 11.96 YPR. During the offseason, the Patriots bolstered their wide receiver room, bringing in 26-year-old Romeo Doubs from the Packers and superstar A.J. Brown from the Eagles. While the Patriots did decide to move on from Stefon Diggs, the wide receiver room is crowded with Brown, Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, and Hollins. Meanwhile, the tight end position outside of Hunter Henry is fairly thin, and Hollins is a huge wide receiver, standing at 6'4", 221 lbs. The best thing that Hollins can do for himself is find ways to get on the field more often, and the potential transition to tight end could boost his fantasy value, especially in the red zone, if it means getting him on the field more often.
Source: MassLive.Com
Source: MassLive.Com