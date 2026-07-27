Rookie Jordyn Tyson "Checks All the Boxes" for a Wide Receiver
Jordyn Tyson has impressed the team's coaching staff, per John DeShazier of the team's official website. The Saints took Tyson early in the draft in an attempt to give All-Pro wideout Chris Olave some help, and he can play both outside and in the slot. "He has attributes that you look for in a wideout," receivers coach Keith Williams said. "He has good size, good speed, he's sudden, he's a 'hands' catcher, he's athletic, he's got good run-after-the-catch. He checks a lot of the boxes that you look for in a wideout." Quarterback Tyler Shough said in mid-July that Tyson should be "firing on all cylinders" for training camp and the preseason after a hamstring injury cut short his final collegiate season at Arizona State in 2025. The 21-year-old will be intriguing in both redraft and dynasty/keeper drafts in his first NFL campaign for his size and after-the-catch abilities. There could be enough volume for both Olave and Tyson for Tyson to be a weekly WR3/flex option for fantasy managers, even in 12-team formats.
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com - John DeShazier
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com - John DeShazier