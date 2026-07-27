Geno Smith Remains a Superflex-Only Option
Geno Smith has the job. The fantasy ceiling is another question. Smith completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards and 19 touchdowns in Las Vegas last season, but he also led the NFL with 17 interceptions and was sacked 55 times across 15 starts. The Jets are giving him a different setup. Four starting offensive linemen return, and Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell, Kenyon Sadiq, and Omar Cooper Jr. give the offense several ways to move the ball. Aaron Glenn has already made it clear Smith will start, so volume should be there. His legs probably will not add much. Smith managed 109 rushing yards without a touchdown in 2025 and is now 35. RotoBaller ranks him QB31 for redraft and QB38 in dynasty. That makes him useful as a third quarterback in Superflex leagues, especially when the matchup is right. One-quarterback managers can wait. Smith would need a sharp passing rebound to become more than a streamer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller