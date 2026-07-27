Seahawks Plan to Waive Kenny McIntosh
Kenny McIntosh (knee), sources told Brady Henderson of ESPN. The 26-year-old former seventh-round pick in 2023 from the University of Georgia started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during camp last summer. McIntosh didn't play at all for Seattle last year after carrying the ball 31 times for 172 yards and zero touchdowns on the ground in 20 games (zero starts) in his first two years in the NFL. He added three catches for 22 yards as a pass-catcher in 17 regular-season games in 2024. McIntosh will need to prove he's recovered from his serious knee injury a year ago for any other NFL teams to show interest in him before the start of the 2026 campaign as running back depth. He's well off the fantasy radar right now in all leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson