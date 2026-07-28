Zach Neto, Freddy Peralta Drawing Trade Interest From Rays
Zach Neto and New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta are among the players drawing trade interest from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Angels are listening on Neto but have placed a high asking price on the 25-year-old, who is batting .235/.326/.440 with 19 home runs, 46 RBI, 71 runs, and 13 steals in 104 games. Peralta has struggled in New York, going 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts across 113 2/3 innings over 22 starts. He can become a free agent after the season, while Neto remains under club control through 2029. Tampa Bay is considering another starter to help manage its rotation workloads, but neither player appears close to being moved. Their fantasy outlooks remain unchanged for now.
Source: Fansided
Source: Fansided