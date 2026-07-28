Francisco Lindor Heating Up, Hits Two Homers and Drives in Six on Monday
Francisco Lindor may finally be starting to heat up after an injury-plagued and disappointing first half of the 2026 season. In the Mets' 14-3 drubbing of the division-rival Atlanta Braves in Queens on Monday night, Lindor went 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, a triple, six RBI, and a walk to boost his season average to .233 and his OPS to .743. The 32-year-old five-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger winner is still only batting .233/.318/.425 on the year with eight home runs, 23 RBI, 26 runs scored, and two stolen bases across his 193 at-bats, but the Puerto Rican native could be a major asset down the stretch at a premium position. Since the All-Star break, Lindor has gone 12-for-40 (.300) with three home runs, two doubles, a triple, 11 RBI, and four runs scored in 10 games and 46 plate appearances. Lindor isn't going to reach the 30-homer mark for a fourth straight season, but if he's healthy, he could be a difference-maker for fantasy managers to close out the year.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com