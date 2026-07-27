Ian Seymour a High-Upside Starting Pitching Target on the Waiver Wire
Ian Seymour was moved into more of a bulk role in early June. While Seymour has not exclusively operated as a full-time starting pitcher, he's thrown at least three innings in each of his last 10 outings, making six starts in that span. Across those 10 appearances, Seymour has recorded a 3-2 record with a 4.22 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts. The 27-year-old has posted an impressive 28.1% strikeout rate and a 19.3% K-BB rate for the season. His inflated ERA is a symptom of his abnormally low 66.5% strand rate, which could regress closer to the mean over a larger sample size of innings. Now that he's a threat to rack up wins on a regular basis, Seymour could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller