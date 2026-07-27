Tanner Scott Still a Deep-League Waiver Wire Target Despite Likely Role Shift in Los Angeles?
Tanner Scott has put together an excellent season so far in 2026, pitching to a 2.32 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 55 strikeouts and 16 saves across 42 2/3 innings (45 games). The 32-year-old took over as the primary closer in Los Angeles early in the season when Dodgers right-hander Edwin Diaz (elbow) landed on the injured list due to elbow surgery. Diaz is scheduled to return from the IL on Wednesday, which could render Scott no longer a useful source of saves for fantasy managers. However, Diaz recorded a 10.50 ERA across seven games before getting hurt and is now attempting to jump back into a pennant race following a major elbow injury. Even if Diaz returns to his usual full-time closer role, Scott should remain an excellent source of ratios and could pick up an occasional save. In deeper fantasy leagues, Scott may still have utility as a waiver wire pickup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller