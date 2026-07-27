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Cade Cavalli Emerging as a Must-Add Starting Pitcher Amidst Recent Surge

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Jul 27, 2026, 10:58 PM ET

Across 110 2/3 innings (22 starts) in 2026, Washington Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli has recorded a 3.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts. The 27-year-old has been particularly hot of late, allowing just four earned runs while notching 22 strikeouts across his last 18 innings (three starts). Cavalli generates a ton of ground balls and does not have a particularly strong defense behind him in Washington, which may continue to lead to a slightly elevated WHIP. Still, Cavalli owns an impressive 26.6% strikeout rate with a 7.1% walk rate. He's also been difficult to take deep, allowing just 0.73 HR/9. In any league where he's not already rostered, Cavalli should be viewed as a must-add waiver wire target.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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