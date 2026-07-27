Curtis Mead Injures Hand in Red Sox Debut
Curtis Mead (hand) was forced from Monday's game early against the Athletics after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fourth inning, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Before being replaced by Anthony Seigler at second base, Mead went 0-for-1 at the plate with a strikeout and the hit-by-pitch. It's a bad start to Mead's tenure with the BoSox after being acquired from the Washington Nationals in a trade involving left-hander Connell Early over the weekend. Mead will most likely be taken for X-rays, at which point we'll have a better idea whether he'll need to miss additional time. The 25-year-old Australian native came out of nowhere to hit a career-high 17 home runs while driving in 48 and stealing six bases in 87 games and 327 plate appearances in Washington before the Red Sox traded for him. Mead previously had career highs of just three homers and 19 RBI from last year with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox. He's rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues now and is slated to play regularly at second in Beantown, as long as he avoids a serious hand injury. Mead has added fantasy value thanks to first base, second base, and third base eligibility. UPDATE: Mead was diagnosed with a bruised left wrist.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey