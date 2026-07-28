Jaxon Smith-Njigba Wants to Be an "Upgraded Version" of Himself
Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards in 2025 on his way to winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award and finishing the year as the fantasy WR2, but he is not simply resting on his laurels. In discussing his expectations for the upcoming season, Smith-Njigba told reporters, "I want y'all to see different levels, almost a different player out there, and just kind of an upgraded version." The Seahawks were able to retain a remarkable number of starters from their Super Bowl-winning squad, but their biggest hit could come from the loss of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who schemed up big plays for Smith-Njigba through heavy motion and play action usage. With his 15.1 yards-per-reception average putting him in rarified air among players with more than 110 catches, Smith-Njigba is a possible regression candidate for 2026, but as the clear focal point of the Seahawks' offense, expectations remain high, and he is RotoBaller's WR3.
Source: Around the NFL
Source: Around the NFL