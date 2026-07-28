Caleb Williams Says Bears Offense Will Be "More Entertaining" in 2026
Caleb Williams did little to temper expectations, saying, "It's going to be more entertaining than last year, hopefully not as much of a heart race, but it's going to be a little more entertaining throughout the whole game and what we're going to bring to the table as a team." Already responsible for some of the wildest highlights of the 2025 season, that is a high bar to clear, and how that entertainment factor could translate for fantasy has drafters understandably excited about the Bears offense as a whole. Williams is RotoBaller's QB7, and after a trade sent veteran receiver DJ Moore to Buffalo, targets are expected to be funneled through Rome Odunze and second-year players Luther Burder III and Colston Loveland, none of whom fall outside RotoBaller's top 75 players for 2026. Meanwhile, running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai both have the potential to outperform ADP expectations in year two under Ben Johnson.
Source: Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams
Source: Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams