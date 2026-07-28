Corey Seager to Start a Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Corey Seager (back) is scheduled to start a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday night, according to Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. Seager has been cleared to play in games down on the farm after taking batting practice over the last couple of days. The veteran shortstop has been out for almost a month with inflammation in his back, but he could be ready to rejoin the major-league roster by the weekend or early next week, barring a setback. The 32-year-old five-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP has had a disastrous season in 2026 due to injuries, playing in only 51 games (219 plate appearances) while slashing .182/.292/.374 with a career-worst .667 OPS, 10 home runs, 25 RBI, 28 runs scored, and a stolen base. Seager is still rostered in 80% of Yahoo leagues because of his reputation as one of the better fantasy shortstops, but injuries have taken their toll, leaving us to wonder if he'll be a high-end power asset down the stretch for the Rangers in 2026.
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson