Gabriel Moreno a Must-Add Catcher Where Available
Gabriel Moreno has had difficulty staying healthy for an entire season. However, the 26-year-old has managed to avoid major injury so far in 2026 and looks to be on pace to crack 400 plate appearances in a season for the first time. Moreno has also been highly productive, hitting .310/.393/.451 with seven home runs, 41 RBI, 43 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 326 trips to the plate. With just a 7.7% barrel rate, Moreno is unlikely to provide fantasy managers with plus power. Still, he owns a respectable 42.6% hard-hit rate and has struck out in just 15% of his plate appearances, which allows him to be the rare catcher who is a true batting average asset. Moreno also profiles as a quality run producer due to his spot in the heart of the Diamondbacks lineup. In any league where he remains available, Moreno should be viewed as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller