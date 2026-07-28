Zac Thornton Emerging as a Must-Add Starting Pitcher
Zac Thornton put together another impressive outing on Monday night, throwing 6 1/3 innings of three-run ball with five strikeouts in his team's 14-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. Since being recalled from Triple-A in mid-July, Thornton has allowed just three earned runs while picking up two wins and 12 strikeouts across 19 1/3 innings (three starts). The 24-year-old is averaging just 92 miles per hour on his fastball and does not profile as a significant source of swing-and-miss, as he's logged just a 20% strikeout rate in the big leagues so far this season. However, the young left-hander has been hard to barrel up, as he's allowed just two home runs across 29 2/3 innings pitched for the Mets in 2026. Given his current hot streak, Thornton profiles as a priority waiver wire target ahead of his next scheduled start against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller