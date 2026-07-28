Orioles Turn to Rico Garcia for Monday's Save, Remains on Deep-League Radars
Rico Garcia picked up his fifth save of 2026 on Monday night, throwing a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in his team's 8-5 win over the Detroit Tigers. With closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) currently on the injured list, Baltimore has been mixing and matching in the ninth inning in recent weeks. Garcia's save on Monday was his first since early June, as fellow Orioles right-handers Tyler Wells and Andrew Kittredge have been seeing more opportunities of late. However, Garcia has excellent numbers for the year overall, as he's pitched to a 2.93 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 49 strikeouts and four wins across 46 innings (49 games). While he's unlikely to see every save chance for Baltimore going forward, Garcia could still be a worthy deep-league waiver wire target with some upside.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com