Michael Soroka Throws Simulated Game on Monday
Michael Soroka (glute) threw a two-inning simulated game, consisting of 35 pitches, on July 25, according to MLB.com. He also threw a bullpen session on July 27 and is scheduled to pitch in a camp game on July 30. Soroka is rehabbing a left-glute strain that landed him on the 15-day injured list back on June 20. Barring a setback as he ramps up his throwing program, he should be back in Arizona's major-league starting rotation by early August. Fantasy managers in mixed leagues may want to consider picking the 28-year-old Canadian up off the waiver wire soon if they're still searching for starting-pitching upgrades. Soroka has had a resurgent season in 2026 with the Snakes, going 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA (2.94 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 79 strikeouts and 17 walks in 82 innings pitched across his 15 starts in his seventh year in the majors. At the very least, he should be a matchup-based streaming option down the stretch in deep-mixed formats. Soroka is currently rostered in 67% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com