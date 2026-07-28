Esmerlyn Valdez Day-to-Day With Hand Contusion
Esmerlyn Valdez (hand) is considered day-to-day with a left-hand contusion after tests showed no fractures, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. Valdez was forced from Monday's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks early after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch. Thankfully, the 22-year-old has avoided a serious injury, but he might be held out of action on Tuesday for the second game of the series. The right-handed-hitting Dominican outfielder has been one of the hottest waiver-wire pickups in fantasy baseball since his MLB debut earlier this year, as he's tearing the cover off the baseball with a .290/.386/.702 slash line with a 1.088 OPS, 14 home runs, 36 RBI, and 26 runs scored in only 38 games and 145 plate appearances. In 21 games and 91 plate appearances in July, Valdez has gone 21-for-76 (.276) with a 1.043 OPS, eight homers, three doubles, a triple, 24 RBI, and 16 runs for the Bucs. Check back later to see if he's ready to return to Pittsburgh's starting nine against Arizona.
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf