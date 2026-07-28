Shane Drohan Is More Than a Matchup Streamer
Shane Drohan has a 3.51 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts against 23 walks through 82 innings. The left-hander has remained in the rotation for 10 consecutive starts since June 1, and his underlying numbers support more than short-term streaming value. Drohan owns a 3.33 expected ERA, 24.0% strikeout rate, and 6.7% walk rate. Drohan did allow five earned runs over six innings against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, July 24, so he is not an automatic start in every matchup. Even so, one poor outing does not erase the stable role, solid ratios, and strikeout-per-inning production. Roughly two-thirds of Yahoo leagues still have Drohan available, while RotoBaller ranks him 71st among its current waiver options with a recommendation for 12-team formats. He belongs on rosters in standard mixed leagues, even if managers remain selective with tougher matchups.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller