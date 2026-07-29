Bucky Irving a Full-Go to Open Training Camp
Bucky Irving (shoulder) is a full-go for the team's Wednesday training camp practice, with head coach Todd Bowles telling reporters that he looks good. Buccaneers senior writer Scott Smith reports that Irving is not being eased into anything after sitting out the team's mandatory minicamp practices while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Irving missed seven games in 2025 while dealing with a shoulder subluxation and foot sprain and was visibly impacted by the injuries when he did take the field, averaging 3.4 yards per carry while finding the end zone only once on the ground. The lack of limitation to begin camp is positive news for drafters, but fantasy managers will still need to pay attention to his reported usage throughout the summer, as the Buccaneers added pass-catching specialist Kenny Gainwell this offseason, potentially lowering Irving's fantasy floor and ceiling. The third-year back is RotoBaller's RB25 for 2026.
Source: Scott Smith
Source: Scott Smith