Aaron Rodgers Reiterates That 2026 is his Final Season
Aaron Rodgers affirmed on Tuesday that there's "zero debate" that 2026 will be his last season playing football, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "I thought last year might be it," Rodgers said. "And then Mike [McCarthy] got hired, and I talked to the wife, and she said, 'You can do one more year.' I said, 'Well, we'll see if it works out.' And then it kind of all came together." McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, beginning in Rodgers' second NFL season in 2005. The 42-year-old four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer will have a new receiver in Michael Pittman Jr. to work with in 2026, but he won't have running back Kenny Gainwell, who was a key dump-off asset for Rodgers out of the backfield a year ago. Rodgers led the Steelers to the postseason last year and completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions to finish as the fantasy QB19. His situation with old coach McCarthy should be more helpful for fantasy purposes, but Rodgers' fantasy ceiling remains very limited because of his lack of mobility and his decline in downfield aggressiveness. Treat him as a low-end QB2 in two-QB superflex leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor