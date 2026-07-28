Eli Raridon "Flashing" as a Pass-Catcher
Eli Raridon is "flashing" as a receiver early in training camp. He had impressive catches on a contested target and settled between zones over the middle during practice on Tuesday. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Notre Dame comes to the Patriots after catching 32 passes for 482 yards and zero touchdowns in 12 games for the Fighting Irish in 2025 in his final collegiate season. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder will back up Hunter Henry in his first NFL season, but Raridon has the potential to contribute right away in Josh McDaniel's offense now that Julian Hill (knee) will miss the entire season. Raridon will go undrafted in standard-sized redraft leagues in 2026, but his combination of athleticism, pass-catching skills, and size make him an interesting dynasty/keeper stash at the position. If Raridon can improve his blocking in his first year in the NFL, more playing time should come sooner rather than later. He's a rookie name to monitor at the TE position.
Source: Taylor Kyles
Source: Taylor Kyles