Anthony Richardson Sr.'s Trade Request is Still in Place
Anthony Richardson Sr.'s trade request is "still in place." However, the Colts expect Richardson to remain with the team in 2026, with general manager Chris Ballard saying that the team isn't "going to give him away." The 24-year-old signal-caller has been a massive bust since the Colts took him fourth overall in 2023 out of the University of Florida. Injuries and lack of accuracy as a passer have done him in, and it's now clear that Daniel Jones (Achilles) is the Colts' clear starter under center going forward. In 17 games (15 starts) in his three years in the NFL, Richardson has completed just 50.6% of his pass attempts for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. A-Rich's elite rushing abilities always gave him potential for QB1 fantasy upside, but his inability to stay healthy has derailed his career early on. For fantasy football purposes, a trade and a change of scenery might give Richardson the best chance of reviving his career. He played in just two games in 2025 and missed most of the year with a fractured orbital bone due to a freak accident while stretching.
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell