Optimism Surrounding Malik Nabers' Week 1 Status
Malik Nabers (knee) will not open training camp on the active/PUP list as he continues recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL and torn meniscus in his right knee, according to The Athletic. The decision makes Nabers eligible to participate in any portion of practice the Giants approve, although he is expected to begin camp with a reduced workload. Nabers suffered the season-ending injury in Week 4 last year and underwent surgery in late October before requiring a second procedure this spring to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness. He caught 18 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns in four games in 2025 after recording 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven scores as a rookie. General manager Joe Schoen said in June that he still believed Nabers would be ready for the Sept. 13 opener against Dallas, but the team has provided no guarantee. Avoiding the PUP list is encouraging, though his practice participation and response to increased work will determine whether he remains on track for Week 1.
Source: The Athletic
Source: The Athletic