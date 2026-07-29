Some Uncertainty for Alec Pierce's Week 1 Availability
Alec Pierce, he remained noncommittal but did not explicitly rule out the possibility that Pierce could miss time, as reported by the Indianapolis Star's Nathan Brown. Ballard told the assembled media, "He's not active right now. He's on PUP, and that's kinda a day-by-day thing... I'm not a doctor so we'll just play it by ear and see how it goes." Pierce opted for offseason surgery after a platelet-rich plasma injection did not relieve the pain of a nagging ankle issue he has been dealing with since 2024. While he has yet to practice since signing his new deal or going under the knife, Ballard did not seem overly concerned about his recovery timeline, telling reporters that he was "a week or two away," and later, "Of course, we'd like to have him right now, but Pierce is working his butt off, and he'll be ready to go when he's completely cleared," Pierce is RotoBaller's WR39 and could prove to be one of the best values in 2026 drafts if he's able to start the season without restriction.
Source: Nathan Brown - The Indianapolis Star
Source: Nathan Brown - The Indianapolis Star