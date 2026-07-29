Zach LaVine Could Seek Midseason Buyout
Zach LaVine is viewed by NBA insider Evan Sidery as a likely midseason buyout candidate if the rebuilding Kings start slowly. LaVine's $49 million expiring contract still carries negative trade value, making a release the cleaner path to a contender if Sacramento decides to move on. There have been no active buyout talks, but Sidery notes LaVine and Klutch Sports could eventually push for one. The two-time All-Star averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 39 games last season before right hand surgery ended his year. For fantasy, LaVine still offers points and threes when healthy, but managers need a signing and a defined role before treating him as more than a wait-and-see scorer.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery