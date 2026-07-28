Casey Schmitt Placed on Injured List With Meniscus Tear
Casey Schmitt (knee) on the 10-day injured list with a left-knee meniscus tear and selected the contract of infielder Osleivis Basabe from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. The severity of Schmitt's meniscus tear has yet to be revealed, but there's a chance that he'll miss the rest of the 2026 season. The 27-year-old utility man is in the midst of a career year in the Bay Area, so it would be a really tough break for him to be forced to miss the rest of his fourth season in the big leagues. Schmitt has hit .271/.301/.483 with a .784 OPS, a career-high 21 home runs, 55 RBI, 47 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 98 games across 409 plate appearances. Making him even more attractive in all fantasy leagues is the fact that he's eligible at first base, second base, third base, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues. For the foreseeable future and potentially the rest of the way in the second half, Christian Koss could see most of the playing time at the hot corner in San Fran for the Gigantes. He's starting at third and batting ninth on Tuesday against Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson.
Source: San Francisco Giants
Source: San Francisco Giants