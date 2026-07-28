Luke Keaschall's Speed Makes him a Strong 12-Team Waiver Pickup
Luke Keaschall is batting .258/.353/.342 with four home runs, 30 RBI, 51 runs, and 13 stolen bases through 388 plate appearances. His 15.5% strikeout rate and 10.3% walk rate help him reach base often enough to contribute in runs and steals, while regular work at second base and both outfield spots keeps his bat in the lineup. Power remains the obvious weakness. Keaschall has produced an 84.6 mph average exit velocity, 28.3% hard-hit rate, and 2.9% barrel rate, and his .231 expected average adds some risk to the current batting average. Still, speed and 2B/OF eligibility give him a useful fantasy floor. Keaschall is rostered in 57% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 42nd in RotoBaller's Week 18 waiver rankings, with an add recommendation for 12-team formats. Managers seeking runs and steals should consider him a strong addition.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller