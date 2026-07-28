Marvin Harrison Jr. Being Treated as Primary WR1 in Arizona's Offense
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been the team's main receiver on the field in 13-personnel packages in his return to training camp practice on Tuesday, not Michael Wilson, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Harrison didn't finish Sunday's practice due to cramps and was held out on Monday, but the 23-year-old is back on Tuesday and is fine. There has been some noise this offseason that the former fourth overall pick could face competition for the WR1 role in 2026 from Wilson after his breakout 2025 campaign. This report will quiet some of that noise, but Harrison is going to need to stay healthy and perform to earn the trust of new head coach Mike LaFleur as he heads into his third year in the NFL. Harrison has been a first-round bust so far after his first two seasons, catching 103 of 189 targets for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had a 41-608-4 line in just 12 games in 2025, creating buy-low opportunities in both redraft and dynasty/keeper formats. Despite disappointing in his first two seasons, Harrison is worth the lowered cost as a WR3/flex with plenty of bounce-back potential.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie