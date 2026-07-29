Jalen Smith Emerges as Lakers Center-Depth Target
Jalen Smith has been listed by The Athletic's Dan Woike as one of the Lakers' center-depth targets, while NBA insider Evan Sidery has floated a framework that would send one of Jake LaRavia or Jaden Hardy, plus Dalton Knecht and second-round picks, to Chicago for Smith. Los Angeles has Kevon Looney behind starter Walker Kessler, but Smith would add a different look as a rebounding big who can space the floor next to Luka Dončić. The fantasy catch is role. Smith averaged 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists last season, but he would likely be a backup five in Los Angeles, just as he currently sits behind Nicolas Claxton in Chicago. The right-calf issue that ended last season adds some availability risk, leaving Smith as a deep-league option only if his minutes open up.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery