Drew Allar Competing for the QB3 Role in Pittsburgh
Mason Rudolph will work with the second-team offense at the start of training camp, while rookie quarterback Drew Allar and 2025 sixth-rounder Will Howard will work with "other groups," per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A third-round pick out of Penn State, Allar is not expected to see much of the field in his rookie season as long as veteran Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy. However, it appears that Allar will also be behind Rudolph on the Steelers quarterback depth chart, at least at the start of camp. In redraft leagues, Allar is unlikely to provide fantasy-relevant production in 2026. Still, he remains a worthy dynasty stash through his rookie season, given the Steelers' obvious long-term need at quarterback once Rodgers retires.
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Ray Fittipaldo
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Ray Fittipaldo