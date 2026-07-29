Jonathan Taylor Not Holding in at Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor is practicing with the team and has elected not to hold in, according to Mike Chappell of FOX 59. Taylor is entering the final year of his current deal and has said that he wants to remain with the Colts for the rest of his career. Apparently, the two sides have had some positive talks recently, which has convinced Taylor that something could be imminent in terms of a new contract. The 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler was the RB2 in fantasy last year, behind only Christian McCaffrey, after rushing for a career-best 1,585 yards on a league-high 323 rushing attempts in 17 starts. Taylor added a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns, a career-high 46 receptions, 378 receiving yards, and another two scores through the air for the Colts. The Colts have discussed lightening JT's workload to keep him fresh throughout his seventh NFL season in 2026, but even with a small reduction in touches, the former second-rounder from the University of Wisconsin should have a high floor as a top-five RB1 lock in fantasy football.
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell